Guernsey FC 'embarrassed' after record-equalling 6-0 home loss to Ashford United

Guernsey FC's defeat is their joint-third worst in club history - their worst was an 8-0 loss to Merstham in Isthmian League Division One South on 18 November 2014

Guernsey FC captain Jamie Dodd says his side were 'completely embarrassed' after their 6-0 loss to Isthmian League South East leaders Ashford United.

The defeat equalled the record for the club's biggest-ever home loss which came against Tooting and Mitcham on 30 November 2016.

"We were completely second best, irrespective of whether they're top of the league," Dodd told BBC Guernsey.

"If we had played bottom of the league it would have been the same outcome.

"It was men against boys, we got bullied in every department, and we've learnt some harsh lessons."

Tom O'Connor scored twice in the opening 30 minutes before David Smith got the third for Ashford with four minutes left of the first half.

Within a minute of the restart, Aaron Condon had made it 4-0 before Tariq Ossai got a 76th-minute fifth and Tom Strawbridge's 83rd-minute own goal.

The loss was the biggest Guernsey FC have suffered since losing 8-1 at Hythe Town in January 2017.

"It could have been more, we've been completely embarrassed today and we know it," added Dodd, who is the club's record appearance-maker.

"We can only apologise for that performance and the people who had to come and suffer and watch."

Dodd added that he felt sorry for the fans that had come to Footes Lane to watch the game.

"If I was them, I'd probably have been gone by half-time because it was that bad," he said.

"They stayed there, and we can only apologise for ruining their afternoon really."