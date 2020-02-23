SWPL: Hibernian Women can be title contenders - Dean Gibson

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Rachael Boyle's dramatic winner for Hibernian Women

Hibernian can be title contenders believes head coach Dean Gibson after his side scored a dramatic late winner against Spartans.

Rachel Boyle's 94th minute goal got Hibs off to a winning start on the opening weekend of the SWPL 1 season.

Rangers and Celtic have gone professional, with Hibs in turn losing a number of players, but Gibson says his side are still a threat.

"I think we can [challenge]," Gibson told BBC Scotland.

"We've still got a very competitive squad. We maybe don't have the same depth, but if you look at our squad the players we've got would compete to get in any side in the country and teams down in England.

"If we keep our squad fit there's no reason why we can't compete at the top end."

Spartans head coach Debbi McCulloch said she felt "cheated" in the defeat to Hibs, believing her side could have had two penalties before Boyle's late goal.

"We didn't play our best football today, we defended very well in the first half and had a couple of good chances," said McCulloch.

"In the second half we had a stonewall penalty, same in the first half, the referee doesn't give it, so it's frustrating for us today.

"It shows that we can compete, and I don't think a lot of people think we can compete. I've just told them [the players] to be extremely proud of their performance."

Elsewhere in the top flight, Rangers began the season with a 3-0 win over Hearts, while Jordan McLintock's debut goal gave Motherwell a 1-0 win over Forfar Farmington.

Megan Bell (left) scored twice for Rangers as they beat Hearts 3-0

City sign New Zealand defender

Glasgow City have signed New Zealand defender Isobel Dalton from W League side Brisbane Roar.

Dalton joins the champions following Nicola Docherty's departure to Rangers.

Head coach Scott Booth had promised new signings before Sunday's transfer deadline after his side lost their opening game 2-1 to Celtic on Friday evening.

It was Celtic captain Kelly Clark who scored with the last kick of the ball to give Celtic victory over City on Friday.

And head coach Fran Alonso said he was especially pleased it was Clark - who turned down the chance to join her team-mates in going fully professional - that got the winner.

"I'm very happy for her," said Alonso. "She's had a tough week, she couldn't make one of the training sessions, but she was amazing, composed on the ball, and I am especially glad Kelly has scored the winner because she really deserved it.

"She is someone who is very important for us, someone who all the young girls should aspire to be like in the future."

The Spaniard added: "They [Glasgow City] are a great team. Every time they got into the final third I was scared because they have amazing players with great quality. The girls executed the game plan almost to perfection in the second half."

Kelly Clark (centre) scores a late winner for Celtic against Glasgow City

Five-goal debutant in 12-goal thriller

In an astonishing game in SWPL 2, Dundee United were 8-4 winners over newly promoted Boroughmuir Thistle.

And Danni McGinley, a pre-season signing from Hearts, netted five goals on her United debut.

Kilmarnock thought they had taken the three points with an 84th minutes goal away to Aberdeen, but the Dons responded with an 88th equaliser from Eilidh Shore.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Hamilton, Partick Thistle and St Johstone.