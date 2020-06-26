Quiz: Name the top-flight teams the last time Liverpool won the title

Liverpool celebrate the 1989-90 First Division title
Liverpool were last crowned champions of England in 1989-90

After an unbelievable season, a 30-year wait for a league title is officially over for Liverpool and their supporters.

Having last been crowned champions of England in the 1989-90 campaign, Jurgen Klopp's side have obliterated the competition to win the Premier League with seven games to spare.

A lot can change in 30 years. Can you name the teams alongside Liverpool in the old First Division the last time the Reds won the title?

You have three minutes - good luck!

Can you name the teams in the top flight the last time Liverpool won the title?

