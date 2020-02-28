Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest top scorer Lewis Grabban has not scored in six games - his worst run since August

Middlesbrough have hamstring concerns over Ashley Fletcher and George Friend for Forest's visit on Monday.

Boro are still without Daniel Ayala, Dael Fry and Patrick Roberts

Promotion-chasing Forest are again likely to be without Nuno da Costa, who has an adductor injury.

Sammy Ameobi has been struggling with a hip problem, but should feature, as should striker Lewis Grabban has had a recent knee complaint, but Samba Sow and Tendayi Darikwa are out.

MATCH FACTS