Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone, Hibs, Hearts

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths warns rivals Rangers that the champions are going to be ruthless and relentless in their pursuit of the Premiership title after opening up a 12-point lead. (Daily Record)

Celtic are only six wins away from the title with 10 matches left to play but manager Neil Lennon says they are still a "million miles away" from winning nine in a row. (Sun)

A furious Steven Gerrard warns his Rangers players to prepare for a Europa League exit if they defend in Braga like they did in yesterday's 2-2 draw at St Johnstone. (Daily Mail, print edition)

On-loan Florian Kamberi says he is "ready to do the dirty work up front in Braga" if he is chosen to lead the Rangers attack in the absence of suspended Alfredo Morelos. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer says Alan Power didn't deserve to see red at Celtic Park yesterday and claims referee Kevin Clancy killed the match with his decision. (Sun)

Steven Gerrard concedes Borna Barisic has a 50-50 chance of playing for Rangers ahead of their crucial Europa League clash against Braga. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright says strength of character is a key factor in his side's rise up the table on a six-game unbeaten run. (Courier, print edition)

Hibs boss Jack Ross admits he has a spot of thinking to do after watching his side miss a second successive penalty in Saturday's frustrating draw with Livingston. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel is full of praise for Ryotaro Meshino's attitude and endeavour to fight his way back into the team at Tynecastle. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Veteran midfielder Don Cowie is urging Ross County to build on Saturday's win at Aberdeen by securing their top flight status. (Press & Journal, print edition)