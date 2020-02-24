Braga v Rangers: Greg Stewart backs Steven Gerrard's side to score in Europa League

Greg Stewart believes Rangers could have added a fourth last Thursday

Europa League last 32 second leg: Sporting Braga v Rangers Venue: Estadio Municipal de Braga Date: Wednesday, 26 February Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website & app

Forward Greg Stewart believes Rangers will "definitely score" in Braga as they seek a Europa League last 16 spot.

Steven Gerrard's side came from two goals down in the Ibrox first leg to triumph 3-2.

And Stewart believes confidence is high in the Rangers squad that more goals can be scored in Portugal.

"I felt like we could have pushed to get another one," he told the Rangers podcast.

"I thought we had them on the ropes. It's a catch 22. Do you go and get another and get caught on the counter attack? I think the game couldn't have finished any better to give us a chance.

"We have been to Portugal in the group stage and showed our capabilities [drawing against Porto]. I think away from home suits a bit better as well.

"I feel like we will definitely score over there. It's a game that could suit us."

While Braga's return to domestic duty heralded a 3-1 victory over Setubal, Rangers were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw in the Scottish Premiership to fall 12 points behind leaders Celtic.

Despite that setback, Stewart, who came on in the first leg as a second-half substitute, says European football will bring the best out of him and his team-mates.

"We have probably played our best games in Europe if I'm honest," he added.

"I think it suits us with the style we play. We've given ourselves a chance we may never have had. We look forward to it."