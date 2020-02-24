Christopher Long: Motherwell striker sorry for derby red card - Keith Lasley

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Hamilton Academical 0-0 Motherwell

Scottish Premiership: Motherwell v St Mirren Venue: Fir Park Date: Tuesday, 25 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Motherwell forward Christopher Long has apologised to his team-mates after being sent off against Hamilton Academical, says Keith Lasley.

Long picked up two first-half bookings in Saturday's 0-0 draw and manager Stephen Robinson said the striker "deserved" his dismissal.

The 24-year-old will be suspended for Tuesday's meeting with St Mirren.

"The manager spoke to him, he has apologised to his team-mates," said assistant manager Lasley.

"He knows he has made a mistake but has been man enough to own up to that.

"The players pulled together really well with 10 men and to go to your local rivals and dig out that result shows you the strength of the group as a whole.

"Chris knows he made the mistake, he has apologised for it and we move on."

'Familiar foe'

Motherwell are third in the Scottish Premiership despite being without a win in their past seven games in all competitions.

"What comes off the back of winning is yes, we would be sitting four points clear in third position," explained Lasley.

"But what is more important to us is win the game, particularly in front of our own fans, and get back to that energy and cohesion in the team, the way we attack, the way we defend as one.

"If we get back to near our best hopefully, if we can do that, we will have a decent end to this season.

"[St Mirren] are a familiar foe over the last few weeks and we know their threats. You only have to look at the game last week to realise if we give their dangerous players too much space they can hurt you."

'More of first-half form would be nice' - Goodwin

St Mirren knocked Motherwell out of the Scottish on penalties in last Tuesday's Scottish Cup replay after Jim Goodwin's side surrendered a 4-1 lead.

And The St Mirren boss is looking for his side to replicate their first-half performance at Fir Park.

"More of that would be nice," said the Irishman. "The second half last week wasn't good from us. Some of the goals we conceded were really poor or lucky on Motherwell's part.

"But they were the better team in the second half and we didn't get started at all. We have to make sure that we don't allow that to happen again.

"There was probably a benefit to Friday's game [against Hearts] being off in terms of recovery times. After playing extra-time last Tuesday it wasn't too much of a blow for us to have the game off if I'm being honest."