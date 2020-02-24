Bundesliga: Protests take place during Union Berlin's win over Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt left a stand empty with a banner against Monday night football

Eintracht Frankfurt fans left part of their ground empty and displayed banners in protest at Monday matches in their Bundesliga loss by Union Berlin.

There have been numerous protests against Monday night matches in the Bundesliga since they were introduced in 2017-18.

The German football league (DFL) has already announced Monday games will be scrapped from 2021-22.

Union beat Frankfurt 2-1 to go 10th in the table.

A statement issued by several leading fan groups read: "Our message to club representatives and the DFL is clear: No more Monday games!"

It added the ongoing protests were aimed at creating "a football for fans and not for financial gain".

The Bundesliga announced over a year ago it would stop Monday games after its current television deal expires, but protests are expected to continue.

In previous seasons Nuremberg fans have thrown black balls onto the pitch, 25,000 Borussia Dortmund fans have stayed away and Mainz fans have thrown toilet paper on the field.

Union Berlin fans joined the protest with a banner which reads 'Make starting times fair'

A goal from Sebastian Andersson and Evan N'Dicka's own goal gave Union Berlin a 2-1 win on the night, a result which sees Union leapfrog Frankfurt into 10th in the table.