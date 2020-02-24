Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss 'never thought' record would be equalled

Liverpool are also on a club Premier League record run of 54 successive home matches unbeaten

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he "never thought it was possible" for his side to equal Manchester City's record of 18 consecutive wins in the Premier League.

The league leaders joined City in an English top-flight record with victory over West Ham on Monday.

Manchester City recorded 18 straight wins between August and December 2017.

The last time Liverpool dropped points in the league was in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on 20 October 2019.

"I said at the beginning we want to write our own stories, create our own history," said Klopp. "Obviously, the boys took that really seriously and that is all cool but just not too important at the moment.

"It's so special. The numbers are incredible, so difficult. We are just in the situation and want to recover and prepare for the next game."

Victory over West Ham at Anfield took Liverpool to within four wins of their first league title in 30 years.

They currently sit 22 points clear of defending champions Manchester City at the top of the table.

"I couldn't have wished for a better position to go into these last 11 games," Klopp added. "I never thought it was possible but each one of [the victories are] really difficult."

Manchester City's 18-game run 1. Bournemouth - 2-1 10. Leicester - 2-0 2. Liverpool - 5-0 11. Huddersfield - 2-1 3. Watford - 6-0 12. Southampton - 2-1 4. Crystal Palace - 5-0 13. West Ham - 2-1 5. Chelsea - 1-0 14. Manchester United - 2-1 6. Stoke - 7-2 15. Swansea - 4-0 7. Burnley - 3-0 16. Tottenham - 4-1 8. West Brom - 3-2 17. Bournemouth - 4-0 9. Arsenal - 3-1 18. Newcastle - 1-0 Scored 58, conceded 11 Liverpool's 18-game run 1. Tottenham - 2-1 10. Wolves - 1-0 2. Aston Villa - 2-1 11. Sheffield United - 2-0 3. Manchester City - 3-1 12. Tottenham - 1-0 4. Crystal Palace - 2-1 13. Manchester United - 2-0 5. Brighton - 2-1 14. Wolves - 2-1 6. Everton - 5-2 15. West Ham - 2-0 7. Bournemouth - 3-0 16. Southampton - 4-0 8. Watford - 2-0 17. Norwich - 1-0 9. Leicester - 4-0 18. West Ham - 3-2 Scored 43, conceded 11

What other records have Liverpool got this season?

Liverpool have won their last 21 home Premier League games, equalling the English top-flight record for consecutive home wins, set by the Reds themselves between January and December 1972 under Bill Shankly.

Klopp's side can amass 112 points this season - no title-winning team has achieved that in England.

This is now Liverpool's longest-ever unbeaten run, beating the 37 that concluded in 1894.

Liverpool's last defeat in the league came at Etihad Stadium against Manchester City on 3 January, 2019. They've only dropped 10 points in total since then.

The last time Liverpool failed to score was in the 0-0 draw at Merseyside rivals Everton on 3 March, 2019.

The earliest Premier League title win was achieved by Manchester United when they claimed victory in 2000-01 on 14 April. If the Reds keep winning, they could win the title in March.

Liverpool have the best-ever tally at this stage of the season by a side in any of Europe's 'big five' leagues - England, France, Italy, Germany and Spain.

'It happens all the time' - analysis

Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Usually there is no jeopardy at this place [Anfield] because you expect Liverpool to win. They were asked a lot of questions, had to go through a lot of gears. It was a brilliant game. Yet again when Liverpool need to win by the odd goal they find a way.

"They rode a little bit of luck in the second half. When there were 10 minutes left, the West Ham fans would have been thinking 'that is an absolute eternity'. There are some teams where you think you're running out of time but you don't think that at Anfield anymore. Even a minute feels like an eternity.

"All three goals came from full-back assists. That isn't a fluke, it happens all the time. That's one of the reasons Liverpool have been so extraordinary."

Former West Ham and England goalkeeper Rob Green on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Liverpool weren't at their best on Monday. Compared to last week, the performance from West Ham was a stark contrast. They asked questions. Every man put a shift in.

"Jurgen Klopp was celebrating that like a huge, huge win. It was probably the most they have been pushed all season."