Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|28
|25
|1
|2
|82
|17
|65
|76
|2
|Rangers
|27
|20
|4
|3
|63
|18
|45
|64
|3
|Motherwell
|28
|13
|3
|12
|36
|36
|0
|42
|4
|Aberdeen
|28
|11
|8
|9
|35
|33
|2
|41
|5
|Livingston
|28
|10
|8
|10
|39
|36
|3
|38
|6
|Hibernian
|28
|9
|10
|9
|40
|43
|-3
|37
|7
|Kilmarnock
|28
|9
|5
|14
|29
|38
|-9
|32
|8
|St Johnstone
|27
|7
|11
|9
|27
|46
|-19
|32
|9
|Ross County
|28
|7
|8
|13
|28
|55
|-27
|29
|10
|St Mirren
|27
|6
|7
|14
|23
|36
|-13
|25
|11
|Hamilton
|28
|4
|9
|15
|28
|50
|-22
|21
|12
|Hearts
|27
|3
|10
|14
|27
|49
|-22
|19
Tom English examines a week of contrasting fortunes for the Old firm in Europe.
St Mirren WFC captain Jane O'Toole dislocates her knee cap against Inverness Caledonian Thistle, but bashes it back into place before playing on for the remainder of the game.
From porous in Perth to brilliant in Braga - Rangers defensive solidity in Europe continues despite domestic disturbances.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker James Keatings will miss the Scottish Challenge Cup final after failing to have this yellow card for simulation overturned.
His dad is one of Scottish football's most famous figures, but Paul Dalglish is proud of his own achievements.
With Motherwell still third in the Scottish Premiership despite an alarming form slump, BBC Scotland takes a look at the reasons behind the club's recent struggles.
With Liverpool seemingly poised to clinch the English title, can left-back Andy Robertson name the other Scots who have won the league with the Anfield club?
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland