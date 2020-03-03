National League
Chesterfield19:45Harrogate
Venue: Proact Stadium

Chesterfield v Harrogate Town

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow36217868373170
2Harrogate35188956401662
3Yeovil361691160441657
4Boreham Wood351511952381456
5Halifax34167114946355
6Solihull Moors361591248361254
7Stockport37159134852-454
8Dover36158134847153
9Woking361410124752-552
10Notts County341312950361451
11Hartlepool361312115448651
12Bromley37149145651551
13Barnet32131094638849
14Torquay35146155659-348
15Sutton United351113114440446
16Aldershot361210144250-846
17Wrexham36119164649-342
18Eastleigh341012124150-942
19Dag & Red351011143842-441
20Maidenhead United36125194355-1241
21Chesterfield351010154959-1040
22Ebbsfleet37812174568-2336
23Fylde33711154057-1732
24Chorley36414182961-3226
View full National League table

Top Stories