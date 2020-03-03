Scottish League One
Raith Rovers19:45Falkirk
Venue: Stark's Park

Raith Rovers v Falkirk

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers26147546311549
2Falkirk26139450173348
3Airdrieonians27136837271045
4East Fife2712964435945
5Montrose25132104235741
6Dumbarton26105113342-935
7Clyde2677123142-1128
8Peterhead2675143041-1126
9Forfar2666142543-1824
10Stranraer25210132752-2516
