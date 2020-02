Natasha Harding returns from injury as Wales host Estonia

Jayne Ludlow hopes to guide Wales to Euro 2021

Winger Natasha Harding is back from a knee injury as Wales prepare to face Estonia in a women's international friendly in Wrexham on Friday, 6 March.

However, Wales are without injured midfielder Jess Fishlock, defender Gemma Evans and versatile Elise Hughes.

Six players aged under 20 have been included for Euro 2021 qualifiers with Faroe Islands and Norway in April.

Experienced Sophie Ingle, Loren Dykes and Angharad James are also named in boss Jayne Ludlow's squad.

Uncapped Cardiff City Ladies defender Maria Francis-Jones is the youngest player in the squad at the age of 16 as Wales go to Wrexham for the first time since 2012.

Estonia are managed by Jarmo Matikainen, who was Wales boss between 2010 and 2014.

The countries have met three times previously, with Wales winning two of those games and the other ending in a draw.

Wales host Faroe Islands on 10 April and Norway four days later in Euro 2021 Group C qualifiers.

Ludlow's side are currently second in the Group, four points behind leaders Norway.

Wales squad

Laura O'Sullivan (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Claire Skinner (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Olivia Clark(Huddersfield Town Ladies FC), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea FC Women), Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women FC), Loren Dykes (Bristol City Women FC), Lily Woodham (Charlton Athletic Women FC- on loan from Reading FC Women), Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool FC Women), Anna Filbey (Tottenham Hotspur Women FC), Angharad James (Reading FC Women), Jasmine Turner (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Josie Green (Tottenham Hotspur Women FC), Nadia Lawrence (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Georgia Walters (Blackburn Rovers FC), Rachel Rowe (Reading FC Women), Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women), Megan Wynne (Bristol City Women FC- on loan from Tottenham Hotspur Women FC), Chloe Williams (Manchester United Women FC), Helen Ward (Watford FC Ladies), Kayleigh Green (Brighton & Hove Albion Women FC), Grace Horrell (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Maria Francis-Jones (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Ffion Morgan (Coventry United Ladies FC), Charlie Estcourt (Charlton Athletic Women FC- on loan from Reading FC Women).