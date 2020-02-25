SPFL: League One meeting of Stranraer and Montrose postponed

Stranraer's Stair Park failed a pitch inspection on Tuesday morning

Tuesday night's Scottish League One match between Stranraer and Montrose has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The Stair Park surface failed a 9am inspection following heavy rain.

And League Two leaders Cove Rangers' game at Stirling Albion is subject to a midday check.

There are six other Scottish Professional Football League fixtures on Tuesday, including Motherwell v St Mirren in the Premiership.

The Friday night top-flight meeting of St Mirren and Hearts was one of five SPFL matches postponed last weekend.