SPFL: League One meeting of Stranraer and Montrose postponed
-
- From the section Scottish League One
Tuesday night's Scottish League One match between Stranraer and Montrose has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
The Stair Park surface failed a 9am inspection following heavy rain.
And League Two leaders Cove Rangers' game at Stirling Albion is subject to a midday check.
There are six other Scottish Professional Football League fixtures on Tuesday, including Motherwell v St Mirren in the Premiership.
The Friday night top-flight meeting of St Mirren and Hearts was one of five SPFL matches postponed last weekend.