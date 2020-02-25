Paul McAreavey: Former Linfield midfielder becomes Glenavon assistant manager

McAreavey finished his playing career at Donegal Celtic before becoming manager of the west Belfast club

Former Linfield midfielder Paul McAreavey has joined Glenavon as assistant manager.

The 39-year-old has left his role as chief scout at Ballymena United to join Lurgan Blues boss Gary Hamilton's coaching staff at Mourneview Park.

McAreavey, who managed Donegal Celtic after retiring as a player, will replace Andy Mathieson at Glenavon.

"It was such a big decision for me, a chance to do something different," he told the Ballymena website.

He added: "It has been four brilliant years, a lot of great memories to take away - European football over three ties, five cup finals in four years, consecutive top six finishes and going so close last year to the top prize.

"The opportunity came out of the blue, but to work as a number two was an offer I had to take seriously.

"I see the relationship between David Jeffrey and Bryan McLaughlin (Ballymena manager and assistant) and I've time now to replicate that and work on a team on the inside and make a real difference in the changing room and in training.

"When Gary came in with the opportunity, it was too good to turn down."

Hamilton said he is delighted to be bringing McAreavey to Glenavon.

"I've known Paul for a long time, I've played with him at various levels in the Northern Ireland youth set-up and he and I were at Portadown together," he told the Glenavon website.

"He's done a great job scouting for Ballymena and he has a great knowledge of players. I know I can trust him and he'll have my back. I'm sure he'll make a great coaching team along with Mark Ferguson and Kyle Neill."