Women's FA Cup: Crystal Palace 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Rianna Jarrett (left) joined Brighton from Irish side Wexford Youths on deadline day in January

Brighton & Hove Albion reached the Women's FA Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable 3-0 win away at Championship side Crystal Palace.

Republic of Ireland forward Rianna Jarrett scored twice on her debut for the Seagulls, before Ini-Abasi Umotong's individual goal made it 3-0.

Jarrett curled in the opener from long range in the first half and doubled the score moments after half-time.

Hope Powell's Brighton will host 2012 winners Birmingham in the last eight.

The quarter-final ties are all scheduled to be played on Sunday, 15 March, as the road to Saturday, 9 May's final at Wembley continues.

Monday's result left second-tier Leicester City as the lowest-ranked side remaining in the cup and the only quarter-finalists from outside the Women's Super League.

The Foxes beat WSL side Reading after extra time on Thursday and will host holders Manchester City in the quarter-finals.

Women's FA Cup quarter-final draw

Brighton v Birmingham City

Everton v Chelsea

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City v Manchester City