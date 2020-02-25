Women's FA Cup: Crystal Palace 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion reached the Women's FA Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable 3-0 win away at Championship side Crystal Palace.
Republic of Ireland forward Rianna Jarrett scored twice on her debut for the Seagulls, before Ini-Abasi Umotong's individual goal made it 3-0.
Jarrett curled in the opener from long range in the first half and doubled the score moments after half-time.
Hope Powell's Brighton will host 2012 winners Birmingham in the last eight.
The quarter-final ties are all scheduled to be played on Sunday, 15 March, as the road to Saturday, 9 May's final at Wembley continues.
Monday's result left second-tier Leicester City as the lowest-ranked side remaining in the cup and the only quarter-finalists from outside the Women's Super League.
The Foxes beat WSL side Reading after extra time on Thursday and will host holders Manchester City in the quarter-finals.
Women's FA Cup quarter-final draw
Brighton v Birmingham City
Everton v Chelsea
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
Leicester City v Manchester City