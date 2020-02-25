SWPL Cup: Kilmarnock and Forfar Farmington fined and forfeit games over postponements

Kilmarnock Women and Forfar Farmington have been fined and had SWPL Cup matches awarded to their opponents after failing to fulfil Group D fixtures on 16 February.

Forfar's tie at Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock at home to Motherwell were postponed, with both clubs blaming "adverse weather conditions".

Scottish Women's Football, though, said neither club had "just cause" to postpone the games. Both have been fined £100, while Thistle and Motherwell were given 3-0 wins.

Dundee United against Rangers was also postponed that day due to a waterlogged pitch, while the week before only three of eight ties went ahead due to the weather conditions.