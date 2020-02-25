Lucy Kerr: Charlton Athletic to pay tribute to former player

Charlton Athletic play in the Women's Championship

Charlton Athletic Women will pay tribute to their former player Lucy Kerr, who has died from cancer aged 20, at an upcoming match.

Kerr joined Charlton at under-14 level and was later part of their development team.

"The news is tragic. My heart goes out to Lucy's family and friends," said Riteesh Mishra, manager of the Women's Championship club.

"She will be in our thoughts and forever part of our Charlton family."

Mishra added: "She was there at the start of my journey with Charlton as a coach with the Under-16s. Her personality and attitude in particular were infectious and she always put a smile on the faces of staff."