Tomas Soucek: West Ham midfielder out for three weeks with hip injury

Defeat by Liverpool on Monday leaves West Ham one point adrift of safety in the Premier League with 11 games remaining

West Ham's January loan signing Tomas Soucek is expected to be out for three weeks with a hip injury.

The Czech midfielder, 24, suffered the "low grade" injury in West Ham's 3-2 defeat by Liverpool on Monday night.

The Hammers expect Slavia Prague loanee Soucek, who signed with a £13m option to buy, to return before the next international break begins on 23 March.

Soucek has made three appearances for David Moyes' side, who are in the Premier League relegation zone.

Replaced after 47 minutes on Monday, Soucek could miss league games against Southampton, Arsenal and Wolves - with a trip to Tottenham the club's final match before the March break.