Chelsea v Liverpool quiz: Name players to play for both sides

  • From the section FA Cup
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard
The game will be the third time the two teams have played each other this season with Liverpool winning the previous two meetings in the Uefa Super Cup and Premier League

As Chelsea prepare to host Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round, it is time to test your knowledge.

From Spanish strikers to English full-backs and wingers, 11 players have represented both clubs in the Premier League.

How many can you name?

You've got four minutes... good luck!

Can you name these players who have played for Chelsea and Liverpool?

Score: 0 / 11
04:00
You scored 0/11
Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11

Find out more

Top Stories

Best of the FA Cup

FA People's Cup

Also in Sport