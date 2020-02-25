Transfer rumours: Grealish, Aubameyang, Guardiola, Sterling, Ramos, Odegaard, Gnabry

Manchester United have stepped up their interest in Aston Villa's 24-year-old midfielder Jack Grealish. (Manchester Evening News)

United are likely to sell England forward Jesse Lingard, 27, and Brazil midfielder Andreas Pereira, 24, at the end of the season. (Express)

Arsenal could listen to offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer to avoid losing the 30-year-old on a free next year. (Mail)

Alternatively, Gabon forward Aubameyang is yet to rule out signing a new contract at Arsenal but talks have not progressed. (Metro)

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli says the Italian champions have considered making an approach for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool's 'Philippe Coutinho clause' means Barcelona would have to pay the Reds £225m to sign Senegal midfielder Sadio Mane, 27. (Mirror)

Manchester City could lose many of their key players, including 25-year-old England forward Raheem Sterling, if they win this season's Champions League. (ESPN)

Real Madrid's Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 33, is in no rush to discuss a new deal at the Bernabeu but says his relationship with the club is "magnificent". (Goal)

Spain manager Luis Enrique is concerned about 25-year-old Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's lack of recent minutes as he plans for the summer's European Championship. (AS - in Spanish)

Real Madrid's Germany midfielder Toni Kroos, 30, says a contract with Manchester United "had basically been done" before then-manager David Moyes was sacked. (The Athletic - subscription required)

Manchester United sent a scout to watch Real Madrid's 21-year-old Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard in action for loan side Real Sociedad. (Star)

United are also monitoring Gent's 20-year-old Canada forward Jonathan David. (Mail)

But David's agent believes such a move may be "a step too big at the moment". (FourFourTwo)

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he understood Bayern Munich's 24-year-old Germany midfielder Serge Gnabry would remain with the Gunners. (beIN Sports, via Metro)

Arsenal are ready to pay the £21m release clause of Barcelona's 21-year-old Spain full-back Marc Cucurella, who is on loan at Getafe. (COPE, via Express)

Real Madrid are monitoring Crystal Palace's Norway striker Alexander Sorloth, 24, who has scored 21 goals in 30 appearances while on loan at Turkish side Trabzonspor this season. (Evening Standard)

Inter Milan are unhappy with the performances of Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 31, who is likely to return to Manchester United in the summer. (Star)