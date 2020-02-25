Karl Robinson: Blackpool approach for Oxford United manager rejected by U's

Karl Robinson led Milton Keynes Dons to promotion to the Championship in 2015

Oxford United have rejected an approach from Blackpool to speak to boss Karl Robinson about their vacant manager's role, reports BBC Radio Oxford.

The Tangerines sacked Simon Grayson on 12 February after a run of one win in 12 games which saw them drop from fourth to 15th in League One.

Robinson, 39, signed a new three-year contract at Oxford in August and has been in charge since March 2018.

The former MK Dons manager has won 46 and lost 36 of his 115 games at Oxford.