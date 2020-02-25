Braga v Rangers: Steven Gerrard says side won't sit in for Europa League draw

Steven Gerrard roars to the Ibrox crowd in Rangers' 3-2 victory last Thursday

Europa League last 32 second leg: Sporting Braga v Rangers Venue: Estadio Municipal de Braga Date: Wednesday, 26 February Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website & app

Rangers are not going to "hold on and suffer" for a draw in Braga in their quest for a Europa League last 16 spot, says manager Steven Gerrard.

The Ibrox club take a 3-2 lead into Wednesday's second leg in Portugal, knowing a draw would be enough to secure progression.

However, Gerrard has dismissed any suggestion his side will try and sit tight.

"We want to come here and carry a threat," he said.

"If we've got the right game-plan and we carry it out to the best of our ability, then we can cause problems or create chances.

"Then, it is obviously over to individual players to go and execute."

Gerrard will know his side need to avoid the start they made at Ibrox when they take to the field on Wednesday if they are to keep their European run going.

Their Portuguese opponents were in firm control in Glasgow with a deserved 2-0 lead, only for an incredible Rangers comeback to turn the tie on its head.

And while late goals from Ianis Hagi and Joe Aribo mean the Scottish Premiership side hold a slight upper hand in Braga, Gerrard was blunt about the challenge that awaits his players.

"I don't think my opinion on who is favourites tomorrow is very important," he said. "What we know is we have a very difficult 90 minutes ahead - a real, big challenge.

"We have a small advantage going into the game, but in no way do we think we are favourites and in no way do we feel we have any reason to be over-confident.

"We are playing against a fantastic team who are in real, strong form. Again they won at the weekend, so we need to be ready and we need to try and play as close to our best as we can."