Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts, Hamilton

Celtic have reportedly backed the "Copenhagen Access Model" proposal to revamp the Champions League, which would require fewer matches to qualify for the group stage. (Herald, via The Athletic)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard backs Nikola Katic to recover from recent mistakes in Wednesday's Europa League clash in Braga and says his side need the best defensive display of his reign if they're to reach the last 16. (Sun)

Celtic have a "a good chance of going all the way" in this season's Europa League, says former Parkhead midfielder Paul Hartley. (Glasgow Times)

Winger Niall McGinn, who has lost three finals and three semi-finals with Aberdeen since League Cup success in 2014, is determined to end the club's 30-year wait for Scottish Cup glory this season. (Sun)

New Hibernian owner Ron Gordon will outline his "exciting vision" for the club's future at his first AGM on Wednesday night. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts hope striker Liam Boyce will recover from a bout of tonsillitis in time for Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final against Rangers. (Daily Record)

Hamilton knocked back approaches from German Bundesliga sides Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen for 17-year-old defender Jamie Hamilton before allowing him to train with Brighton this week. (Daily Record)