Shrewsbury Town & Doncaster Rovers face FA charge after last-minute melee

Shrewsbury Town and Doncaster Rovers have been charge by the Football Association for failing to control their players in a last-minute incident in Saturday's League One game.

Both sides are alleged to have breached FA Rule E20, having "failed to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".

They have until Friday to respond.

Shrewsbury held on to win the tense match after Dave Edwards scored the only goal of the game.