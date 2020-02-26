Tommy Wright: Sutton United striker takes break for mental health reasons

Tommy Wright has not played since 1 February

Sutton United striker Tommy Wright is to take a break from football to deal with mental health issues.

The 23-year-old missed most of last season with a serious knee injury but has scored six goals in 28 National League appearances this term.

Wright says he is now "getting the professional help that's needed".

"I have really struggled to cope since my injury, in particular the driving two hours plus up the motorway on my own to training," he said.

"Other situations in my personal life have also had an effect and I really need to focus on getting well and being closer to my home."

England C international Wright scored 13 league goals in 2017-18 as Sutton reached the fifth-tier play-offs.

Sutton boss Matt Gray said: "Bruce [club chairman] and I have known about this for a week or so, and we will give Tommy all the time and support he needs to be back to full health as soon as possible."