Josh Onomah: Fulham midfielder out for six weeks after knee surgery
- From the section Fulham
Fulham midfielder Josh Onomah will be out for at least six weeks after having surgery on a knee injury.
The ex-Tottenham player, 22, picked up the problem in Fulham's Championship defeat by Barnsley on 15 February.
Former England Under-21 international Onomah has scored one goal in 26 games for the fourth-placed Cottagers this season.
"He gives us a different dynamic in the sense of what our other midfielders have got," said manager Scott Parker.
"It looks like he'll probably be out for at least six weeks so that's a big disappointment."