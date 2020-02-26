Josh Onomah: Fulham midfielder out for six weeks after knee surgery

Josh Onomah (right) moved to Fulham last summer as part of Ryan Sessegnon's transfer to Tottenham

Fulham midfielder Josh Onomah will be out for at least six weeks after having surgery on a knee injury.

The ex-Tottenham player, 22, picked up the problem in Fulham's Championship defeat by Barnsley on 15 February.

Former England Under-21 international Onomah has scored one goal in 26 games for the fourth-placed Cottagers this season.

"He gives us a different dynamic in the sense of what our other midfielders have got," said manager Scott Parker.

"It looks like he'll probably be out for at least six weeks so that's a big disappointment."