Gareth Ainsworth: Wycombe Wanderers boss signs new 'long-term' deal

Media playback is not supported on this device Gareth Ainsworth: Wycombe manager sings 'The Wanderer' with his band

Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth - the longest-serving manager in the English Football League - has signed a new "long-term" contract with the club.

The former Chairboys and QPR player, 46, has been in charge of the League One side since September 2012.

It comes after the Buckinghamshire club were taken over by American businessman Rob Couhig on Friday.

"I'm really excited to lead the team into a new era, with Rob bringing fresh energy and ideas," Ainsworth said.

"I'd like to thank Rob for showing his faith in me and my staff, and we will give it everything we've got to reward the loyal, ongoing support that has been shown in us by him, the players and supporters of this fantastic club."

Assistant manager Richard Dobson - who has worked at the club since 2007 - has also agreed a new undisclosed-length deal with Wycombe, who are third in League One.

Ainsworth was linked with the Sunderland and Millwall jobs earlier this season, with his previous contract at Adams Park running until 2023.

"I am delighted that we were able to conclude their new contracts as the first official business under our ownership," said Couhig.