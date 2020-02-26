Lucy Bronze: Calf injury rules England defender out of SheBelieves Cup

Bronze last played for England in a friendly against Germany at Wembley in November

Lucy Bronze has withdrawn from the England squad with a calf injury and will miss next month's SheBelieves Cup.

The 28-year-old Lyon right-back, capped 81 times by the Lionesses, will have treatment in France.

Forward Alessia Russo, 21, has been promoted to the squad, with 20-year-old defender Anna Patten taking her place as a training player.

Russo has been capped at every age level for England but is yet to make her senior debut.

Phil Neville's side begin their SheBelieves Cup defence against hosts and World Cup winners USA on Thursday, 5 March.