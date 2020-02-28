Premier League and Carabao Cup final predictions: Lawro v Formula E driver Sam Bird

West Ham United have been waiting for a win since New Year's Day but will hope they can get three points that will lift them out of the Premier League relegation zone when they host Southampton on Saturday.

The Hammers have had a tough run of fixtures but BBC football experience Mark Lawrenson says there will be "no excuses" if they do not perform this time.

"If their situation does not focus the West Ham players' minds, then they are in big trouble," Lawrenson said.

"I hate the term 'must-win' but in terms of their season, this result will be crucial to them, and where they go from here."

Lawro - who also takes a look at Sunday's Carabao Cup final between Aston Villa and Manchester City - is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This week he is up against British Formula E driver Sam Bird.

Bird is sixth in the Formula E driver championship, but could he have been a professional footballer instead? He explained: "I was a keen footballer and there was a point in my childhood where I had to choose whether to go down the football route or the racing route - but I believe I made the right choice."

The Envision Virgin Racing driver trained with eco-friendly League Two side Forest Green Rovers recently, but he is a Manchester United fan.

"I support United because the first ever kit I was bought by my dad was a Man U kit," Bird told BBC Sport. "I didn't have any clue who they were and whether they were any good, but my dad brought home this kit, I put it on and I associated myself with that kit.

"My favourite moment as a United fan was when we beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in 1999 to win the Treble.

"The game was done - then Teddy Sheringham scores to make it 1-1 and it just felt like something else was going to happen. Then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored to win the game for us. It was an amazing feeling.

"This season? These are are worrying times for United, I've got to say.

"I struggle to see any light at the end of the tunnel right now, compared to, say, where Liverpool and Manchester City are. We don't look like the force that we once were."

And what about that day training with Forest Green? Could there be a future for him in football after all?

"I thoroughly enjoyed the experience," he added. "I was a little bit rusty and the fitness is very different to what I do for racing, but I had a great time.

"I got better through the day. I don't know, give me a couple of weeks and maybe you could sort me out a contract?"

You can watch Sam in the next round of the Formula E season, the Marrakesh E-Prix in Morocco, live on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website from 13:30 GMT on Saturday.

Carabao Cup final Result Lawro SUNDAY Aston Villa v Man City x-x 0-3

Sam did not make a prediction for the Carabao Cup final, but he did look at the Premier League games that were postponed because of it and tipped Sheffield United to beat Villa 2-0 and City to beat Arsenal 2-1.

He also looked at the eight Premier League games to be played this weekend.

Premier League predictions - week 28 Result Lawro Sam FRIDAY Norwich v Leicester x-x 1-2 1-3 SATURDAY Brighton v Crystal Palace x-x 2-0 1-1 Bournemouth v Chelsea x-x 0-2 1-1 Newcastle v Burnley x-x 1-1 0-1 West Ham v Southampton x-x 2-0 0-2 Watford v Liverpool x-x 1-2 0-3 SUNDAY Everton v Man Utd x-x 2-0 1-2 Tottenham v Wolves x-x 1-1 1-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated.

FRIDAY

Norwich City v Leicester City (20:00 GMT)

Relegation looks inevitable for Norwich but there is no doom and gloom around Carrow Road.

I think they will give Leicester a decent game, and the Canaries fans will be up for this one.

The Foxes have not been in great form of late and Jamie Vardy has not scored for nine matches now, but I would not be surprised if he puts that right on Friday

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Sam's prediction: Norwich look pretty desperate at the moment, while Leicester are doing really well. 1-3

Match preview

SATURDAY

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace (12:30 GMT)

Brighton have not won in 2020, but they are proving hard to beat - they have drawn five of their seven league games this year.

Crystal Palace have not been in great form either but I always thought they could come with a result when they really needed it, and they did that when saw off Newcastle last week to end their long wait for a win.

That stopped the Eagles' slide towards the relegation battle, and now Brighton badly need the same to give themselves a bit of breathing space at the bottom.

I think the Seagulls will do it too - as a derby game, this one is always lively but they have a good record against Palace in the top flight and I have a feeling that will continue.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Sam's prediction: These teams are in a similar category - not quite in the relegation zone, but not far above it. I'm going to go with a draw. 1-1

Match preview

Bournemouth v Chelsea

Bournemouth beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge before Christmas, when they won comfortably, but that was not the only poor home result the Blues have had this season.

Frank Lampard's side seem to be more comfortable on the road, although they have had not always got the results their away performances have deserved - take last month's defeat at Newcastle for example.

They were taken apart by Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek, which shows how much they need to improve to compete at that level.

But I still think they will have enough to see off Bournemouth.

The Cherries did not have luck on their side in their defeat at Burnley last weekend but it worries me that they don't seem to show much fight once they go behind.

They have picked up only one point all season from games where they have conceded first, which is not a good sign - they need to be up for a scrap in the run-in.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Sam's prediction: This one is a little bit closer to my heart because I know Cherries boss Eddie Howe and his assistant Jason Tindall quite well. My youngest son actually plays in the Bournemouth academy, and I know what they are capable of on their day. 1-1

Match preview

Newcastle United v Burnley

Newcastle have been sucked back into the relegation fight after going four games without a win - their recent performances have been pretty poor, and they are finding goals hard to come by.

Burnley's form is the polar opposite, and has put them in the picture for European qualification.

I am not expecting a thriller - this will be a tight battle much like it was when they met at Turf Moor in December and the Clarets edged it.

This time, I am going to go for a draw. That would not solve Newcastle's problems, but it would inch them a bit closer to safety.

As for the Clarets and a possible return to Europe, I would question whether they would want to be back in the Europa League.

It was fantastic for the club when they made it in 2018, but I think their fans would remember how it impacted on their league form and say: "Hold on, this messes our season up."

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Sam's prediction: This is a tricky one. Burnley don't play the best looking football, while I think Newcastle try but they just can't score goals at the moment. 0-1

Match preview

West Ham United v Southampton

Southampton's away form has been very good this season but I just think this such a huge game for West Ham that they will know they have to win.

The Hammers were very competitive and combative against Liverpool on Monday night, and looked better defensively - apart from Lukasz Fabianski's mistakes.

I know David Moyes' side scored twice, so it might sound a bit silly, but I just felt they did not create enough chances considering how well they played.

They were at Anfield and playing against the runaway leaders, though, so no-one was expecting them to get anything. Things will be very different on Saturday.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Sam's prediction: Southampton are a team in form and Danny Ings is scoring tonnes of goals for them. 0-2

Match preview

Watford v Liverpool (17:30 GMT)

Watford's bounce - or improvement in results - when Nigel Pearson first took charge is well and truly over now. They have only taken two points from their past five league games.

I still see signs of a fight when I watch them, though, and they have got a very driven manager who will not let them give up on anything, which is why I would not write them off. Far from it in fact.

Liverpool will move 25 points clear if they beat Watford on Saturday. Manchester City are in Sunday's Carabao Cup final so do not have a Premier League game this weekend.

The Hornets have given Jurgen Klopp's side a bit of trouble at Vicarage Road in the past couple of seasons and I would back them to score on Saturday - but, the way Liverpool are, you still have to think they will win.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Sam's prediction: You've got a team in danger of relegation, against probably the most in-form team in world football right now. There is only going to be one winner. 0-3.

Match preview

SUNDAY

Everton v Manchester United (14:00 GMT)

Manchester United's form has picked up, in terms of goals and clean sheets in recent weeks, and January signing Bruno Fernandes has already made a difference.

He has brought the creativity that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were sadly lacking, and got the fans smiling again.

I just fancy Everton in this one, though. They always have a real go at United in this fixture and I think Goodison Park will be rocking.

It is their biggest home game since Carlo Ancelotti took charge and is a chance for them to show where they are at under him. They will be ready for United, you can be sure of that.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Sam's prediction: 1-2

Match preview

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers (14:00 GMT)

Spurs are still short of strikers and I think manager Jose Mourinho is trying to prove a point to his chairman, Daniel Levy, by refusing to play teenager Troy Parrott.

They have been flat in attack in their defeats by RB Leipzig and Chelsea in the past week, and they will need to find a spark from somewhere.

Wolves were extremely unlucky to lose to Tottenham at Molineux before Christmas, and they will punish any weakness from Mourinho's men this time.

Both teams are in the hunt for fourth place, although fifth could still get them in next season's Champions League if Manchester City's European ban is upheld.

Everyone from Chelsea in fourth down to Everton in 11th knows that is the prize up for grabs if they can get on a run between now and the end of the season.

It is a massive thing to play for, in terms of the money on offer and how teams will be able to attract players, and it is very hard to call. When I look at the table now, I really don't know who will make it.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Sam's prediction: This is a difficult one because it feels like Wolves really are a team in form at the moment. They will have Adama Traore bombing down that right wing, and I think they will win it. 1-2

Match preview

Aston Villa v Manchester City (Carabao Cup final, 16:30 GMT)

Aston Villa got blasted by their manager Dean Smith last week. I don't know if some of their players had one eye on this game, but they were very poor in their defeat by Southampton.

I would expect a much-improved performance from Villa at Wembley, but I still think City will end up as convincing winners.

Pep Guardiola's side won 6-1 at Villa Park in January and the way they move the ball around will make things very difficult for Villa, who are quite open defensively.

You just know City will dominate possession, which could make this seem a very one-sided final, and they are also likely to create far more chances than Villa.

Jack Grealish will carry Villa's main threat but he won't have much of the ball and will spend most of his time running back to his goal, rather than towards City's.

After beating Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Wednesday, City will be confident of ending their week by securing some silverware at Wembley. I can't see any other outcome.

Lawro's prediction: 0-3

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last week?

Last weekend, Lawro got eight correct results, with no exact scores, from 10 games, giving him a total of 80 points.

He was beaten by This Country stars Daisy May and Charlie Cooper, who got five correct results, but including two exact scores, for a total of 110 points.

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Man City 27 26 0 1 78 +1 2 Liverpool 27 24 3 0 75 -1 3 Chelsea 27 19 4 4 61 +1 4 Tottenham 27 18 5 4 59 +2 5 Arsenal 27 13 7 7 46 +4 6 Man Utd 27 12 7 8 43 -1 7 Leicester 27 12 5 10 41 -4 8 Burnley 27 11 4 12 37 +2 9 Wolves 27 11 3 13 36 -1 10 Watford 27 10 5 12 35 +9 =11 Aston Villa 27 10 4 13 34 +6 =11 Everton 27 9 7 11 34 0 =11 West Ham 27 10 4 14 34 +7 14 Bournemouth 27 10 2 15 32 +2 15 Newcastle 27 8 2 17 26 -1 16 Southampton 27 7 3 17 24 -4 17 Sheff Utd 27 6 4 17 22 -10 18 Crystal Palace 27 5 6 16 21 -5 19 Brighton 27 6 2 19 20 -4 20 Norwich 27 2 7 16 13 0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

Score Guest leaderboard 160 Gabriel Luna 140 Arnold Schwarzenegger 110 Daisy May and Charlie Cooper 100 Adam Peaty 90 Avelino, Helen Housby, Jo Harten, Bobby Seagull, Geraint Thomas 80 Tom Davis, Andy Murray, Stephen Graham 75 Lawro (average after 26 weeks) 70 David Baddiel, Richard Hawley, Kojo, Michael Johnson, Craig Mitch, Alex Scott 60 Sonny Bill Williams, Georgia, Katie Ormerod, Serge from Kasabian, Stefan Ratchford 50 Chelcee Grimes, Reece Parkinson, Sam Warburton 40 Stephen Fry, Hugh Grant, Neil Jones, Tommy O'Dell, Steve Queralt 30 Matthew McConaughey, Seth Rollins

Total scores after week 27 Lawro 2,020 Guests 1,880