Transfer rumours: Forsberg, Vertonghen, Salah, Grealish, Aubameyang, Firmino, Werner

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is hoping to beat former club Manchester United to the signing of RB Leipzig's 28-year-old Sweden midfielder Emil Forsberg. (Express)

Serie A side Inter Milan have contacted Tottenham over the availability of Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen, 32, who is yet to agree a new contract. (Standard)

Real Madrid believe they will be able to sign Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 27, for £126m (€150m) after offloading Wales forward Gareth Bale, 30. (El Desmarque, via Express)

Manchester United are prepared to sell England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 27, and Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira, 24, to finance a move for Aston Villa's English midfielder Jack Grealish, 24. (Express)

Arsenal have attempted to revive contract talks with Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the 30-year-old's current £200,000-a-week deal expiring at the end of next season. (Times, subscription required)

German champions Bayern Munich have been in contact with representatives of Liverpool's Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 28. (Echo)

Meanwhile, Liverpool are in advanced talks with RB Leipzig and Germany striker Timo Werner, 23. (Express)

Inter manager Antonio Conte wants to sign one of Chelsea's left-backs, with Conte keen on bringing in either Spain's Marcos Alonso, 29, or Italy's Emerson Palmieri, 25, in the summer. (Tuttosport, via Mail)

Chelsea's Brazil forward Willian, 31, says the club's latest contract offer has fallen short of his demands and called the situation "difficult". (Esporte Interativo, via Football 365)

Roma want to sign England defender Chris Smalling, 30, and Armenia midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 31, on permanent deals. The pair are on loan at the club from Manchester United and Arsenal respectively. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal, Newcastle and Southampton are monitoring Hoffenheim and Austria central midfielder Florian Grillitsch, 24. (Sport Bild, via Chronicle)

Barcelona's Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets, 31, has criticised the club's transfer policy which has left the Spanish champions with a lack of depth. (ESPN)

Real Madrid are preparing an offer of 70m euros (£58.8m) for Napoli's 23-year-old Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Luxembourg midfielder Danel Sinani, 22, who plays for Dudelange, is in talks with Norwich City over a summer transfer. (Eastern Daily Press)

Everton are targeting Lille's Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes, 22, as they make a centre-half their priority summer signing. (Mirror)

Newcastle United's English central defender Jamaal Lascelles, 26, has suggested he is open to staying at the club for the rest of his career. (Chronicle)

Aston Villa and Celtic are interested in signing English central defender Jack Tucker from League One side Gillingham. (Birmingham Mail)