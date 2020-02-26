Alexandre Lacazette: Striker will not push to leave if Arsenal fail to reach Champions League

Alexandre Lacazette has scored 33 Premier League goals in 86 appearances for Arsenal since arriving from Lyon in 2017

Alexandre Lacazette will not push to leave Arsenal if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.

When asked if his contract had an escape clause for such a scenario, the France striker said he did not know.

"I have a contract with the club so there is no point for me to leave," he said. "Everybody is happy with me at the club."

Lacazette, 28, joined Arsenal from Lyon in 2017 and has never played in the Champions League for the Gunners.

Arsenal are ninth in the Premier League, seven points behind Chelsea in fourth.

They could also qualify for next season's Champions League if they win the Europa League, and take a 1-0 lead into Thursday night's home leg with Olympiakos at Emirates Stadium thanks to Lacazette's winner in Greece.

Lacazette has only scored twice in ten appearances under new manager Mikel Arteta and has been a substitute in the last two league games.

"A lot of people can talk," said Lacazette, whose current contract expires in 2022. "There is always something to say so I don't really think about this.

"If the manager, the coach, my team-mates are happy with me, then that's the most important thing."