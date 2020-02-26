Celtic: Neil Lennon reflects on 'tumultuous' year in charge

Neil Lennon took charge of Celtic for a second time last February and completed the treble treble

Europa League last 32 second leg: Celtic v Copenhagen Venue: Celtic Park Date: Thursday, 27 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Manager Neil Lennon says he is not taking any sense of achievement from Celtic's improvement as he marks a "tumultuous" year since he took charge.

Celtic will win a European knockout tie for the first time in 16 years should they overcome Copenhagen on Thursday.

Last term under Lennon, they completed the treble treble and have won this season's League Cup and sit 12 points clear in the Scottish Premiership.

"I'm not going to blow my own trumpet," Lennon said of the last 12 months.

"It seems like yesterday but a long, long time in my life. [It's been] very tumultuous, exciting, raw at times but immensely fulfilling.

"I'm not going to take too much credit as of yet, if any. I'm delighted with the way this season's gone but there's still a couple of months to go."

With the Europa League last-32 tie poised at 1-1 from the first leg in Denmark, Lennon believes Celtic hold a slight advantage given the match is at home and they scored an away goal in Copenhagen.

Captain Scott Brown and winger James Forrest are fit, having missed the weekend win against Kilmarnock, but midfielder Olivier Ntcham will miss out through injury, with Ryan Christie suspended.

Lennon said that the chance to end Celtic's run of knockout stage defeats could also provide "extra motivation" for the players.

"Copenhagen are a dangerous team," he said. "It's 1-1 so the tie could psychologically switch either way. Hopefully we can score the first goal but we're going to have to earn the right to play.

"It's been fantastic so far, I want it to continue I want us to be in the last 16. I think we're good enough to do that but we're going to have to play well.

"We've come up short at this round the last couple of years and we want to better that if we can. It's going to be a big European night and one to savour hopefully."