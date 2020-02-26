Emma Hayes: Chelsea boss says WSL title race to 'go down to the wire'

Emma Hayes has won the Women's Super League and FA Cup as Chelsea boss, but never the League Cup

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes feels the outcome of the Women's Continental League Cup final will not have any bearing on the league title race, which she says will "go down to the wire".

Hayes faces her old club Arsenal at the City Ground in Nottingham on Saturday.

The first domestic final of 2020 follows Chelsea's thrilling 3-3 draw at Women's Super League leaders Manchester City on Sunday.

"It was a great advert for the game," Hayes told BBC Sport.

"I think it is a point gained in the grand scheme of things because it will go to the wire for the title race and I'd rather be in our position than the one that doesn't have that control."

Hayes' side are second, a point behind City, but have a game in hand and know they will be crowned champions in May if they win their remaining seven WSL games.

Conti Cup 'is Arsenal's trophy'

Third-placed Arsenal, the defending league champions, are three points further back than Chelsea in the table.

But Saturday's final is a familiar one for the Gunners, who have won the Continental League Cup five times and have reached the final for the eighth time in nine campaigns.

"This is Arsenal's trophy," Hayes added. "This is the one they've won the most in recent years.

"This is the one they've dominated and won't let go of it easily, so I expect a fight.

"It's the first trophy of the campaign, so of course it matters. I know this is one we really, really want to win.

"Does it influence things either side of that? I don't think so."