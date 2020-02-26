Fifa to launch major international fixture review to ease congestion

Klopp and Guardiola have been calling for changes to fixture lists

Fifa will hold a major review of the international match calendar, which governs the dates of major competitions and tournaments.

There have been complaints from coaches about fixture congestion, including Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

"The current system should, once and for all, be discussed thoroughly," Fifa said.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has previously said fixture congestion is a "disaster for players".

This summer, many of the Premier League's top players will be involved in Euro 2020, Copa America or the Olympics, with the Africa Cup of Nations taking place in January and February 2021.

Klopp said that many top players do not get enough rest due to club and international commitments, adding "The Manes, Salahs, Hendersons - all these guys have two weeks off a year, in a physically demanding job."

Guardiola added: "We need less fixtures, less competitions, more recovery. I'm completely with Jurgen when he makes these statements - it's too much."

In a new document, The Vision 2020-2023: Making Football Truly Global, Fifa president Gianni Infantino said a review of the fixture list is needed.

"The international match calendar plays a central role in the sustainable growth of football in all regions of the world and at all levels," Fifa added.

"The current system should, once and for all, be discussed thoroughly with all stakeholders and reviewed according to their needs in a collective effort to guarantee a truly global approach."