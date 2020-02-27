Even Cristiano Ronaldo can't make Juve great - and fans are not happy

The entire Juventus team did not manage a shot on target on a frustrating night in Lyon

So soon after equalling a Serie A goalscoring record at the weekend, Cristiano Ronaldo has been brought crashing back down to earth on a night of Champions League frustration.

The hope was when Ronaldo joined Juve in July 2018 he would be the man to help the Bianconeri finally end a wait for glory on Europe's top stage that now stretches 24 years. It's not going to plan.

Having scored in a record-equalling 11th consecutive league match in Saturday's win over SPAL, the Portugal forward looked ready to head into Wednesday evening's game away at Lyon with goals and the quarter-finals on his mind.

Lyon, only seventh in Ligue 1, had other ideas. Resolute throughout, they limited Ronaldo and his side to a grand total of zero shots on target as they wrapped up a 1-0 win.

Juventus' number seven was not the only frustrated figure. Fans and pundits took to social media and the overall feeling is that if Ronaldo can't drag Juve to the final, then nobody can...

Maybe even Ronaldo himself believes he might have to do it all by himself. A quick look at his touchmap showed he rarely stuck to his left forward position and was, well, all over the pitch.

So what's the problem? An average midfield? Boss Maurizio Sarri? Or a bit of everything?

But if it doesn't quite go to plan for Cristiano and Juventus this season, there's always a team over in Spain that could do with a hand up top...