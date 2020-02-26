Ryan Fredericks: West Ham defender out for six weeks

Ryan Fredericks missed two months of last season with a shin injury

West Ham defender Ryan Fredericks will be out for six weeks after undergoing surgery on his shoulder on Wednesday.

Fredericks, 27, damaged ligaments in his right shoulder in West Ham's 2-0 defeat by Manchester City last week.

West Ham's head of medical Richard Collinge said the surgery had gone "exactly as planned" and Fredericks would return "in early to mid-April".

It comes a day after January loan signing Tomas Soucek was ruled out for three weeks with a hip injury.

First-team regular Fredericks has featured in 20 Premier League games for West Ham this season.

The Hammers are in the Premier League relegation zone with 11 games remaining, a point from safety.