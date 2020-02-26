Jamie Vardy: Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers backs striker to end goalless run

Jamie Vardy has scored 17 Premier League goals this season, but none since this one against Manchester City on 21 December

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy will soon end his run of games without a goal and reach a century of Premier League goals, predicts boss Brendan Rodgers.

Vardy, 33, has scored 97 times in the Premier League but is without a goal in nine matches in all competitions.

"I have no doubt he'll get the goals and it's a matter of time before he gets back to scoring again - sometimes you get a run like it," said Rodgers.

"You don't force it, you don't put the pressure on, he knows that is his job."

Vardy's last goal came on 21 December in a 3-1 loss away at Manchester City and the Foxes have only won three of nine league matches since.

They also went out of the Carabao Cup, losing 3-2 on aggregate to Aston Villa in the semi-finals.

Leicester's inconsistent run has left them third in the Premier League, seven points behind second-placed Manchester City, but six points ahead of Chelsea in fourth and they play at bottom-of-the-table Norwich on Friday (20:00 GMT).

Rodgers has challenged his other players to score more goals and added: "If you're needing 65 goals to get where you want to be, then it's no good having a striker with 40 when the others can't contribute - it's a team responsibility.

"Look at Roberto Firmino at Liverpool - he's scored 10, but look at his influence and what he gives and allows to the other players.

"With Jamie, when he's not scoring, he's creating space for others, but it's the responsibility of everyone - full-backs, centre-halves, midfielders, front players, and the guys coming off the bench, too, to contribute."

Meanwhile, Rodgers, has confirmed the club is in talks over new contracts with two integral members of the title-winning team of 2015-16 - veteran defenders Christian Fuchs, 33, and Wes Morgan, 36.

"Both players have been immense for me," said Rodgers. "It's not just on the pitch, it's their qualities off the pitch that are very important.

"Negotiations with them are ongoing and we'll see where it takes us.

"It's so important you have senior players to drive the standard and both of those guys have been first class for that."