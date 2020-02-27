FA Cup fifth round: Choice of two games each night on the BBC

BBC viewers will be able to choose between two games on both Tuesday and Wednesday next week as the FA Cup reaches the fifth-round stage.

While BBC One broadcasts Chelsea v Liverpool on Tuesday, West Brom v Newcastle will also be streamed on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

On Wednesday, coverage of Tottenham v Norwich will run alongside Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City.

Highlights of the other fifth-round ties will also be shown.

The sixth-round draw will follow Wednesday's matches.

Following the success of BBC iPlayer's pop-up channel for the fourth-round weekend, it will return for the fifth round. As well as the two live matches, it will show the highlights, and great goals from classic fifth-round games from the BBC archive.

All eight of this season's fifth-round ties will be decided on the night. If they are level after 90 minutes, extra time and penalties will determine who goes through.

The tie featuring League One Portsmouth - the lowest-ranked club left in the competition - and 13-time winners Arsenal, will be shown on BT Sport on Monday at 19:45 GMT.

BT Sport will also show Derby County v Manchester United on Thursday (19:45), with the Rams' Wayne Rooney potentially facing his old side.

Highlights of all FA Cup fifth-round ties will be available on the BBC Sport website.

A graphic which says the following: 3 March, 16:00 FA Cup Fifth Round Rewind (Part One); 17:00 MOTD Classic: 1997 Fourth Round: Chelsea v Liverpool; 19:00 FA Cup Live: Preview Show; 19:30 MOTD Live: WBA v Newcastle (20:00) or Chelsea v Liverpool (19:45) plus highlights of Reading v Sheff Utd; 22:00 FA Cup Live: Post-Match Show; 22:30 FA Cup Fifth Round: Goals Loop
A graphic which says: 4 March, 16:30 FA Cup Fifth Round Rewind (Part Two); 17:30 FA Cup Archive: 2007 Third Round: Man City 2-1 Sheff Wed; 19:00 FA Cup Live: Preview Show; 19:30 MOTD Live: Tottenham v Norwich (19:45) / Sheff Wed v Man City (19:45) plus highlights of Leicester v Birmingham; 22:00 FA Cup Live: Post-Match Show; 22:30 FA Cup Fifth Round: Goals Loop

