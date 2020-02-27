Hearts: Daniel Stendel eyes Scottish Cup victory over Rangers

Daniel Stendel insists the Scottish Cup will not distract Hearts from their relegation battle

Daniel Stendel believes Hearts can beat Rangers for a second time in four weeks, boost their league survival hopes and win the Scottish Cup.

Hearts sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership, two points behind Hamilton Academical and six adrift of St Mirren.

But manager Stendel does not view Saturday's quarter-final at home to Rangers as a distraction.

"It won't change our situation in the league, but a win would give us a positive lift," he said.

Stendel recognises that St Mirren's victory over Motherwell last week has reduced further Hearts' chances of avoiding relegation.

"Especially after Tuesday night, we have no time to wait for better results - we need better results and it's best to start on Saturday," he said.

Hearts face a testing week as they are back on league business against in-form city rivals Hibernian next Tuesday then third-top Motherwell next weekend and Stendel recognises that last month's 2-1 Premiership win over Rangers at Tynecastle did not give his side the "big lift" he hoped.

"The only team that can change it is ourselves," he said. "It is the one and only way to change our situation.

"I said last week I think it will be a fight until the last game. We need all 11 big games."

Rangers will arrive buoyed by Wednesday's Europa League last 32 win over Braga but will see the cup as their best chance of silverware having slipped 12 points behind holders Celtic in the Premiership.

"Rangers will be more focused for this game as the cup is a good chance for everyone," Stendel said.

"We have three big games and then we can play next season in the Europa League."

Asked if, by that, he implied that Hearts could win the cup, their manager replied: "Why not? Yes.

"Rangers are one of the country's biggest teams, but we beat Rangers three weeks ago and why not again?"

Meanwhile, Stendel confirmed that striker Liam Boyce, who missed Saturday's 2-2 draw with Hamilton through illness and also had "some problems with his back" had returned to training and "is fit to play".