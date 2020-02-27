Man arrested after Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's emails allegedly hacked

Pep Guardiola oversaw a 2-1 victory against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night

A man has been arrested after Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's emails were allegedly hacked.

Manchester police say investigations are ongoing but a 30-year-old has been released after being questioned.

The Sun newspaper claims to have spoken to an IT contractor who says the emails contained players' contact details and information on transfer talks.

It's claimed Guardiola was targeted in 2017 with the man attempting to sell details for £100,000.

City were alerted to the issue by the newspaper and then contacted police.

A police spokesperson said: "Greater Manchester Police are currently investigating allegations made regarding the Computer Misuse Act.

"A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Computer Misuse Act 1990.

"He has been released under investigation."

A City spokeswoman said: "While we had terminated the services of this consultant and the company he was contracted to two years ago, we were unaware of the serious crimes he is alleged to have committed whilst working with us and the subsequent alleged attempts to profit from those crimes.

"It is a matter of public record that we have been the target of several criminal attacks through our IT systems in recent years."