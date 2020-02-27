Transfer rumours: Kepa, Jorginho, Barkley, Holgate, Kane, Sturridge, Karius

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is prepared to get rid of eight players, including Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 25, Italy midfielder Jorginho, 28, and England midfielder Ross Barkley, 26. (Sun)

Lampard is plotting an overhaul of his side's defence this summer - with RB Leipzig's French centre-half Dayot Upamecano, 21, his top target. (Mirror)

Manchester United missed the chance to sign Bayern Munich and Canada left-back Alphonso Davies, 19, for £2m in 2017. (Times, subscription required)

Manchester City are weighing up making a £30m bid for Everton's English defender Mason Holgate, 23. (Mirror)

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 26, aims to be back playing in April as his recovery from a tendon injury is going better than expected. (Sun)

Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge, 30, turned down a move to Aston Villa in the January transfer window as he wants to help current side Trabzonspor qualify for the Champions League. (Fanatik, via Sport Witness)

Boxer Tyson Fury has been invited to give a speech to Manchester United's squad about his journey from the brink of suicide to being crowned WBC world heavyweight champion with victory over Deontay Wilder. (Metro)

German goalkeeper Loris Karius, 26, wants Liverpool to let him leave on a free transfer so he can turn his loan spell at Turkish club Besiktas into a permanent transfer. (Fotospor, via Turkish Football)

Everton rejected a bid from Tottenham to sign England defender Michael Keane, 27, at the end of 2019. (Football Insider)

Arsenal have indicated to Brazilian side Flamengo that they intend to exercise the option to turn 26-year-old Spanish defender Pablo Mari's loan deal into a permanent one in the summer. (Coluna Do Fla, via Football.London)

The Football Association are waiting on government advice before deciding whether to review the viability of next month's England friendly against Italy amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Evening Standard)

Sheffield United have had a bid of 13m euros (£11m) for Trabzonspor and Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, 23, rejected. (Fotospor, via Turkish Football)

Manchester United are still hopeful that England Under-20s midfielder Angel Gomes, 19, will stay at Old Trafford despite his current contract expiring in June. (Manchester Evening News)

Napoli and Senegal central defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 28, a long-time reported transfer target for Manchester United, has bought a new £3.4m apartment in Paris, leading to rumours of a summer switch to Paris St-Germain. (Star)

Aston Villa will target Marseille's French midfielder Morgan Sanson, 25, if they stay in the Premier League this season. (Le Phoceen, via Birmingham Mail)

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has described the Gunners' English left-back Bukayo Saka, 18, as the best young player in the Premier League. (Evening Standard)

Former Tottenham striker Les Ferdinand believes the club were "naive" not to sign a forward in the January transfer window. (Evening Standard)