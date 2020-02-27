Darnell Fisher: Preston North End defender's ban removed after red card appeal

Darnell Fisher (left) has been shown 12 yellow cards in all competitions this season

Preston North End right-back Darnell Fisher's three-match suspension for the straight red card he was shown in Tuesday's loss at West Bromwich Albion has been removed following an appeal.

North End successfully claimed it was a wrongful dismissal and the 25-year-old will now be eligible for Saturday's trip to promotion rivals Fulham.

Fisher was sent off on 64 minutes at the Hawthorns, with his side 2-0 down.

The initial decision came after a tackle on the Baggies' Callum Robinson.