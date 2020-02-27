Clubs face loan restrictions after Fifa announces new regulations

Manchester United signed striker Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in one of the most high-profile transfers of the January transfer window

Restrictions on the number of loan deals clubs can agree are set to come into force next season.

Fifa has proposed new regulations that would mean clubs could only have eight loan deals per season, both in and out of the club. That would then be reduced to six from 2022-23.

It would apply just to international loans at first, involving players aged 22 or over.

Chelsea currently have 28 players out on loan, with 15 aged 22 or over.

The plans are subject to the approval of the Fifa Council.

Fifa said the new regulations are intended to "ensure that loans have a valid sporting purpose for youth development".

Individual leagues would then be given a period of three years to implement similar rules for domestic loan deals.

Current Premier League rules state that clubs may not register more than two players on loan at any one time. Clubs can only register four loans in total in one season and cannot sign more than one player from the same club on loan at any one time.

There are no restrictions on numbers of players that can leave clubs on loan.