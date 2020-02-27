James Maddison contract: Brendan Rodgers hopeful on new Leicester deal

James Maddison has made 70 appearances for Leicester since arriving from Norwich in June 2018

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says he is "hopeful" James Maddison will sign a new contract and quash talk of a move to Manchester United.

England midfielder Maddison has been linked with the Old Trafford club after an impressive season with the Foxes.

The former Norwich player, who joined Leicester in 2018, has been discussing a new deal for a number of months.

"I know the boy is very happy, he wants to be here and he sees this as the club he can develop at," Rodgers said.

"I am hopeful it will be done."

Maddison, 23, has been a key figure for the third-placed Foxes in their bid for Champions League qualification.

He has played in 26 of their 27 top-flight matches this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists.

His form was rewarded with a first England cap in November, coming on as a second-half substitute in the 7-0 rout of Montenegro.