Pauline Bremer: Manchester City's Germany striker to leave club at end of season

Pauline Bremer has scored 22 goals in 23 games in all competitions this season for Manchester City

Manchester City striker Pauline Bremer will leave the Women's Super League club at the end of the season to join German league champions Wolfsburg.

The Germany international, 23, has been with City since 2017 and her contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Injury initially hampered her WSL spell but she found her best form this term, netting 10 times in 12 matches.

"I leave with so many fantastic memories - City will always be in my heart," Bremer told the club website.

"After three wonderful years in Manchester, I have taken the difficult decision to leave at the end of this season and accept an offer from Wolfsburg for a new challenge in my career.

"I believe the time is now right for the next chapter in my football journey and I am looking forward to the challenge of playing in the German Bundesliga."

The former Lyon forward has previously played in her home country with Turbine Potsdam.

Gavin Makel, City's head of women's football, added: "This isn't a decision that Pauline has taken lightly - we fully understand her reasons and she has been a credit to Manchester City during her time at the club.

"We will wish her well in her next step, but we know that she will continue to give her absolute all in our remaining fixtures this season."