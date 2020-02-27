Attempt missed. Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Xabier Etxeita.
Ajax v Getafe
-
Line-ups
Ajax
- 24Onana
- 28Dest
- 2Schuurs
- 21Martínez
- 17Blind
- 29Gravenberch
- 6van de Beek
- 8Eiting
- 47Pereira da SilvaBooked at 11mins
- 10Tadic
- 49Babel
Substitutes
- 1Semedo Varela
- 4Álvarez
- 9Huntelaar
- 11Promes
- 18Marin
- 26Ekkelenkamp
- 41Timber
Getafe
- 13SoriaBooked at 11mins
- 22Suárez
- 2Dakonam
- 16Etxeita
- 17Olivera
- 12Nyom
- 18Arambarri
- 20Maksimovic
- 15Cucurella
- 14Silva Acosta
- 7Mata
Substitutes
- 1Chichizola
- 6Chema
- 9Rodríguez
- 19Molina
- 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
- 24Timor
- 25Kenedy
- Referee:
- Anastasios Sidiropoulos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
André Onana (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mathías Olivera (Getafe).
Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax).
Marc Cucurella (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Mathías Olivera.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Perr Schuurs.
Booking
Danilo (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
David Soria (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Ajax 1, Getafe 1. Danilo (Ajax) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Donny van de Beek.
Attempt missed. Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Deyverson.
Attempt missed. Perr Schuurs (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Donny van de Beek (Ajax) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Perr Schuurs.
Goal!
Goal! Ajax 0, Getafe 1. Jaime Mata (Getafe) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax).
Marc Cucurella (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Djené Dakonam (Getafe).
Dusan Tadic (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergiño Dest (Ajax).
Marc Cucurella (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.