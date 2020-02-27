Seven teams, 60 seconds - test your memory of Celtic's European run
-
- From the section Celtic
After starting their campaign in Bosnia on 9 July, Celtic's European journey is over for another season.
But can you name the seven teams Neil Lennon's side have faced in the Champions and Europe League this term? You've got a minute...
- Celtic dumped out by Copenhagen
- Lennon won't 'throw players under bus'
- Podcast: 'Calamitous, catastrophic & shocking'
Can you name the seven teams Celtic have played in Europe this season?
|Answers