Nottingham Forest v Millwall

Samba Sow has played 19 games for Forest this season, only experiencing defeat in the 2-1 loss against Huddersfield in December

Nottingham Forest will once again be without key midfielder Samba Sow, who has not recovered from a knee problem that has kept him out since the draw at West Bromwich Albion on 15 February.

The Reds are also without striker Nuno Da Costa [abductor] and midfielder Tiago Silva [appendicitis].

Millwall will assess midfielders Ryan Leonard and Shaun Williams, who have been affected by illness this week.

But forwards Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Tom Bradshaw are likely to be involved.

Midfielder Ben Thompson is closing in on a return after an ankle problem, as is goalkeeper Frank Fielding [arm].

A Forest win would take them level on points with third-placed Fulham, just six points adrift of leaders West Brom and five behind second-placed Leeds United.

The Lions would move up to seventh and within two points of the play-off places with victory at the City Ground.

Match facts