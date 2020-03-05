Nottingham Forest v Millwall
-
- From the section Championship
Nottingham Forest will once again be without key midfielder Samba Sow, who has not recovered from a knee problem that has kept him out since the draw at West Bromwich Albion on 15 February.
The Reds are also without striker Nuno Da Costa [abductor] and midfielder Tiago Silva [appendicitis].
Millwall will assess midfielders Ryan Leonard and Shaun Williams, who have been affected by illness this week.
But forwards Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Tom Bradshaw are likely to be involved.
Midfielder Ben Thompson is closing in on a return after an ankle problem, as is goalkeeper Frank Fielding [arm].
A Forest win would take them level on points with third-placed Fulham, just six points adrift of leaders West Brom and five behind second-placed Leeds United.
The Lions would move up to seventh and within two points of the play-off places with victory at the City Ground.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest are winless in four league games against Millwall (D2 L2) since a 1-0 win in August 2017.
- Millwall have lost just one of their past nine league meetings with Nottingham Forest (W4 D4).
- This is Forest's first home league game on a Friday since facing Millwall on the opening day of the 2017-18 season, winning 1-0.
- The Lions have not scored a league goal in open play in their previous 728 minutes of Championship football, since an 82nd-minute Jon Dadi Bodvarsson goal against Reading in January.
- Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban has scored more Championship goals than any other player (53).
- Millwall boss Gary Rowett has not won an away match against Nottingham Forest since December 2014 with Birmingham, failing in six games in all competitions since then (D4 L2).