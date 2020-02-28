Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Roma, AC Milan, Copenhagen, Brighton, Hamilton, Livingston

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Roma and AC Milan, who have been tracking Rangers left-back Borna Barisic in recent months, were again represented as the 27-year-old Croatia international helped the Ibrox side reach the last 16 of the Europa League by defeating Braga in Portugal. (The Herald)

Brighton & Hove Albion are ready to open signing talks with Hamilton Academical after 17-year-old defender Jamie Hamilton impressed in training with the English Premier League club's first-team. (Daily Star, print edition)

Hearts midfielder Peter Haring will visit another medical specialist next week, with manager Daniel Stendel admitting no-one knows why he is still in pain and unable to train as officials at the Edinburgh club grow increasingly concerned about the 26-year-old Austrian's prolonged recovery from an injury in the groin/pelvic area. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Copenhagen head coach Stale Solbakken revealed that his injured players had received treatment at the Rangers training ground before Thursday's shock 3-1 Europa League last 32 win over Celtic in Glasgow and had a chat with Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard. (Glasgow Evening Times)

Rangers, who have already made more than £7m from the Europa League this season, will benefit from Celtic's failure to join them in the last 16 as they will now receive all of the Scottish share of the television market pool, worth £11.4m, instead of splitting it 50-50 with their city rivals. (Daily Record)

Martin Henry, chairman of the Independent Review into Sexual Abuse in Scottish Football, insists there will be no reference to financial compensation in his report to the Scottish FA after a media claim that his belief that there was "an irrefutable relationship" between Celtic and Celtic Boys Club could cost the Scottish Premiership club millions of pounds. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross has lauded club owner Ron Gordon's ambitions to double the playing budget but is unsure whether he or his current crop of players will be around to reap the benefits. (The Scotsman)

Livingston manager Gary Holt says the Scottish Premiership club's modest budget means they struggle to tempt players from part-time football because they can earn more from their day jobs. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel has returned refreshed after a short holiday in Germany as his side, sitting bottom of the Scottish Premiership, prepare to face Rangers in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals. (The Scotsman)

Former Partick Thistle, Stranraer and Raith Rovers striker Armand One has launched a Just Giving page to repatriate his mum Elise's body to the Ivory Coast and allow her to be buried alongside the other members of her family. (Scottish Sun)

TENNIS GOSSIP

Four-time grand slam doubles champion Jamie Murray will headline the Brodies Invitational tennis tournament, which has relocated to Edinburgh for this summer's edition and will be staged from 11-13 June in a purpose-built indoor arena in the city's Murrayfield area, in the grounds of St George's School for Girls. (The National)